20 minutes ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) says the case involving galamsey kingpin, Aisha Huang, must not be trivialized.

According to a Deputy General Secretary of NDC, Peter Boamah Otokunor, government must handle the issue with the seriousness it deserves.

This comes on the back of an accusation by the lawyer for Aisha Huang, Nkrabea Effah Dartey that the media is overstretching the substance of the case involving the Chinese national.

In a media interview, Mr. Boamah Otokunor stressed that the issue has not been blown out of proportion.

“I have read commentaries from NPP members and the lawyers defending her that this is not any matter and that, the issue is being blown out of proportion. Look at the crisis the country is going through and the challenge of suffering the worst currency depreciation in the history of this country. Gold is the solution to this problem, but Aisha Huang is doing all manner of things to our mining laws, but because NPP is in power, she is being defended.”

Peter Boamah Otukunor added that Aisha must be dealt with in accordance with Ghana’s laws.

“What we are demanding now after finding out that, Aisha Huang is still in the country is the proper application of the law in dealing with her. She must be prosecuted”, he added.

Source: citifmonline