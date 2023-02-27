55 minutes ago

The Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore says the ransacking of his office at Teshie has left him traumatized.

Mr. Ashie Moore said the scene of the ransacked office has left him believing that the persons behind the act would have attacked him if he had spent the night there as he often does.

Narrating the incident to Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, Mr. Ashie Moore said the assailants “passed through the ceiling and through my secretary’s office all the way straight to my spot and shockingly, they did not take anything from the office after not finding me there. They just ransacked the whole area and left the mess. So it is only by God’s intervention else by now, I would have been a dead man.”

He said though he is a strong man, previous incidents involving attempts on his life and the recent ransacking have taken a toll on him.

Mr. Ashie Moore said the first attempt happened “when we were driving from a meeting, and we were ambushed, but we escaped the ambush and went and reported to the police, but it is the usual we are investigating the incident.”

“There was one car ahead of us and a motorbike rode by my side and tried to force open the door while the car was in motion, but the driver was able to navigate and escape the whole thing,” he further narrated.

Nii Ashie Moore office was ransacked by some unknown persons on the dawn of Monday, February 27, 2023.