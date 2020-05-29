3 hours ago

Ghanaian star Majeed Ashimeru registered his name on the scoresheet for Red Bull Salzburg in their 5-0 thumping of Austria Lustenau in the Austrian Cup final on Friday.

The goal will be a memorable one for the former West African Football Academy graduate who has won his first career silverware with the Salzburg based club.

The match in Klagenfurt which was played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus pandemic produced an exciting possession-based football albeit one sided.

After dominating the early the opening minutes of the game, Red Bull Salzburg shot into the lead in the 20th minute courtesy Dominik Szoboszlai.

They quickly doubled their lead a minute later after Dominik Sturmberger put the ball at the back of his own net.

Nigerian youngster Noah Okafor took the game beyond the reach of Austria Lustenau when he struck Red Bill’s third of the match in the 53rd minute.

Ashimeru basked himself in glory after he cooly planted his low shot beyond goalkeeper Florian Eres on the 65th minute mark.

Sekou Koita wrapped up the big victory nine minutes after replacing Hwang Hee Chan.