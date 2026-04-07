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Ghana international Majeed Ashimeru delivered a standout performance to earn the Most Valuable Player award, despite RAAL La Louvière falling short in their Belgian Pro League relegation playoff match against FCV Dender EH.

‎The 28-year-old midfielder was at the heart of La Louvière’s efforts, producing an all-action display that underlined his importance to the side even in defeat.

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‎Ashimeru played 73 minutes and was heavily involved throughout, recording 48 touches and completing an impressive 98% of his passes. His composure in possession was complemented by his ability to drive the team forward, completing all three of his dribble attempts and making 10 progressive ball carries.

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‎Defensively, he was equally effective, winning his only tackle, making two interceptions, and registering eight recoveries. He also dominated in duels, winning four of his five ground battles, while contributing creatively with a key pass and accurate long balls.

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‎Despite the result, Ashimeru’s performance stood out as a bright spot, earning recognition as the game’s best player.

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‎His display highlights his growing influence in Belgium and reinforces his reputation as a dynamic midfielder capable of impacting both ends of the pitch.

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‎As the relegation battle continues, La Louvière will be hoping Ashimeru can maintain this level of performance to help steer the club to safety.