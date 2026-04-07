Ghana international Majeed Ashimeru delivered a standout performance to earn the Most Valuable Player award, despite RAAL La Louvière falling short in their Belgian Pro League relegation playoff match against FCV Dender EH.
The 28-year-old midfielder was at the heart of La Louvière’s efforts, producing an all-action display that underlined his importance to the side even in defeat.
Ashimeru played 73 minutes and was heavily involved throughout, recording 48 touches and completing an impressive 98% of his passes. His composure in possession was complemented by his ability to drive the team forward, completing all three of his dribble attempts and making 10 progressive ball carries.
Defensively, he was equally effective, winning his only tackle, making two interceptions, and registering eight recoveries. He also dominated in duels, winning four of his five ground battles, while contributing creatively with a key pass and accurate long balls.
Despite the result, Ashimeru’s performance stood out as a bright spot, earning recognition as the game’s best player.
His display highlights his growing influence in Belgium and reinforces his reputation as a dynamic midfielder capable of impacting both ends of the pitch.
As the relegation battle continues, La Louvière will be hoping Ashimeru can maintain this level of performance to help steer the club to safety.
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