1 hour ago

The second round of the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League resumes this weekend with some amazing games to look ahead to in the Northern Zone. Northern Ladies who had an impressive run in the first round will travel to Kumasi as guests of Ashtown Ladies while Tamale Super Ladies welcome Prisons Ladies to the Aliu Maham stadium in another thrilling encounter. Here is what to expect on the opening weekend of the second round of the League.

SUPREME LADIES VRS FOSU ROYAL LADIES

Kumasi based Supreme Ladies will entertain Fosu Royal Ladies at the Bantama Kokoase Astroturf as we kick start the second round of the season this weekend. The debutants had a good first round having won some crucial matches away from home whilst Supreme Ladies have put up a splendid performance since the turn of the season. Both clubs had an intensive training preparation ahead of the second round as Supreme ladies are looking forward to revenge after losing the reverse encounter in the first round of the season.

ASHTOWN LADIES VRS NORTHERN LADIES

This season big performers, Northern Ladies will travel to the Bantama Astroturf to play Kumasi based Ashtown Ladies with an eye on all the spoils to keep hold of their lead in the Northern Zone. The Tamale side had a great campaign in the first round and would look to maintain their impressive run after staying neck to neck to neck with champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies. Ashtown Ladies have been inconsistent this season and this fixture will be a tough task for them in their quest to turn their season around.

PEARLPIA LADIES VRS KUMASI SPORTS ACADEMY

Pearlpia Ladies will go up against Kumasi Sports Academy at the Aliu Mahama sports stadium in Tamale. Pearlpia Ladies will go into this fixture on the back of a poor run in the first round of the season. Pearlpia Ladies had adequate preparations for the second round, hoping to do better against Kumasi Sports Ladies who they lost the first leg encounter to. Records between these two, tilts in favor of Pearl Pia Ladies but Kumasi Sports Academy will go into the tie hoping to cause an upset.

TAMALE SUPER LADIES VRS PRISONS LADIES.

Tamale Super Ladies will host Prisons Ladies in an epic clash at the Aliu Mahama sports stadium as both sides push for the points to improve their positions in the League standings. While, Prisons Ladies ended the first round with a defeat, whilst Tamale Super Ladies had an impressive run to the end of the first round as they moved four places above the bottom spot. The host won 1:0 at the Sunyani coronation park in the first round and would look to record the double over the visitors. One point separates the two sides with Prisons Ladies lying in 5th place - two places above Tamale Super Ladies. Prisons Ladies aim of finishing in the top four will be tested this weekend when they travel to the Aliu Mahama Sports stadium for this encounter.