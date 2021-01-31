2 hours ago

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Benard Antwi Bosiako known among his peers as Chairman Wontumi has called on the leadership of the NDC as a matter of urgency to sack their General Secretary.

According to him, the poor showing of the General Secretary for a party like the NDC is an indication that the party’s General Secretary is not worthy to be in that position.

Wontumi was speaking on ‘Nsempa Fie’ on Kumasi-based Wontumi Television when he made this known.

He said “If Asiedu Nketia was the General Secretary of the NPP, he would have been sacked immediately he left the court. How can you go and disgrace the flagbearer and expose him to ridicule. We have a record of suspending our General Secretary and Chairman when we thought they were not serving our interest and we would have done same If Asiedu Nketia was our General Secretary.

Chairman Wontumi continued ” Asiedu Nketia’s continuous existence in the NDC and he occupying the General Secretary role in the party is an indication that the party is now cheap. I have plans to buy the NDC because the party has now become to cheap under the leadership of Mahama,” he said.

Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has denied at the Supreme Court that he had told the whole world that John Dramani Mahama won the Election 2020.

According to him he never stated at a press Conference that Mr. Mahama won the elections.

Answering questions under cross examination by Mr Akoto Ampaw, counsel for the second respondent (Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo) at the Election 2020 Petition hearing, the General Secretary of the NDC said “My Lords, that was not in my witness statement”.

Mr Asiedu admitted that his Party held several press conferences after the elections noting that the Petitioner asserted that the results of the Electoral Commission was not accurate.

He said he made it clear to the public that the NDC had won majority seats in Parliament and same would give the Petitioner upper hand in the presidential results.