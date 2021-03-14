1 hour ago

A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communications team Stephen Atubiga has suggested that there is the need to make Asiedu Nketiah the National Chairman of the party.

According to him, making Asiedu Nketiah the National Chairman of the political party will hand them victory in the 2024 election.

He believes that the party has for sometime been far away from the grassroots and there is the need to draw closer to it in order to ensure that the party is brought back to power.

“As a matter of urgency and strategy I will like to suggest to NDC ahead of 2024 to have General mosquito as their national chairman.He can be a useful national chairman for 2024. He can activate all the needed energy and vitality an opposition party like NDC needs before,during and after election.That’s if only our able national chairman is not contesting again.”

He noted that the selection of Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang brought about division in the political party and that making the current Chairman Ofosu Ampofo a running mate will be a great blessing to the party considering how close he is to the grassroot.

Also, Stephen Atubiga has suggested that in the fight to reorganize and rebuild the party, there is the need for more ewes to be given leadership positions in the political party.

“I hope I don’t sound ethnocentric. I want to suggest to the party to make sure as a matter of strategy to encourage more ewes for national executive positions to help address a critical matter that is destroying the fiber of our party since we last had national elections.”

Source: MyNewsGh