The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is facing a new wave of internal confusion following National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah’s decision to embark on a “Thank You Tour” barely nine months after the party’s return to power.

While some party members view the tour as a harmless act of appreciation, others insist it signals premature presidential ambitions that could destabilize the party’s succession process ahead of the 2028 elections.

The Asiedu Nketiah had accompanied President John Mahama during his nationwide thank you tour and critics are wondering while another tour by the national chairman at this time.

The Source of Division

Asiedu Nketiah, popularly known as “General Mosquito,” began his three-day tour of the Eastern Region on September 17, visiting constituencies including Asuogyamang and Akwatia.

The official purpose, according to the party, was to engage grassroots executives, assembly members, cadres, and chiefs in appreciation for their efforts during the 2024 election victory.

But the move has not gone down well with some in the NDC.

Former Kumbungu MP Ras Mubarak strongly criticized the tour, describing it as a “dangerous precedent” and an “unnecessary distraction” to President John Mahama’s administration.

In a Facebook post, Mubarak argued that thank-you tours have historically been the responsibility of presidential or parliamentary candidates, never a sitting National Chairman.

He accused Asiedu Nketiah of hiding behind the exercise to advance premature presidential ambitions.

Defending the Chairman

The criticism, however, has drawn strong pushback from other NDC figures.

Hohoe MP, Thomas Worlanyo Tsekpo fired back, asking what was wrong if the National Chairman decided to thank the very people who delivered electoral victory.

In his response, he noted that other party leaders, including regional executives, had embarked on similar appreciation tours without opposition.

“Why was there no complaint when Joseph Yamin and Mustapha Gbande toured the regions to thank constituency executives? Since when has thanking the grassroots become a cardinal sin?” Tsekpo asked.

He stressed that Asiedu Nketiah had not declared any intention to contest the flagbearership and warned against creating unnecessary divisions.

The Succession Vacuum

The dispute comes at a sensitive time for the NDC.

President John Mahama has confirmed that he will not contest again after his second and final constitutional term ends in 2028.

This has created a wide field of potential successors, with names such as Julius Debrah, Haruna Iddrisu, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, Eric Opoku, Akwasi Oppong-Fosu and Asiedu Nketiah himself being mentioned.

Yet, some party veterans and reformists argue that the debate is misplaced.

They insist the NDC should look beyond personalities who are embroiled in early maneuvering and focus instead on credible, unifying leadership that can safeguard Mahama’s legacy.

For this camp, Goosie Tanoh—a founding member of the party, international negotiator, and reform advocate—stands out as the best candidate to lead the NDC into 2028.

Goosie Tanoh Factor

Tanoh’s supporters argue that unlike Nketiah, whose “Thank You Tour” has already sparked divisions, he brings calmness, humility, and a clean record that could unite the party’s old Rawlings-era cadres with Mahama’s current base.

They see him as a reformist capable of fast-tracking the development and attracting floating voters at a crucial time.

“Goosie is miles ahead of those parading themselves for leadership,” one party elder noted.

“He has the experience, the charisma, and the unifying spirit the NDC needs for 2028.”