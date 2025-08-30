4 hours ago

A 40-day observance service for the late former Akwatia MP, Ernest Kumi, briefly turned tense at the Wenchi Durbar grounds when the arrival of NDC National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah and his team was met with hostility from a section of mourners.

Some women and supporters believed to be aligned with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) attempted to confront the NDC Chairman physically.

His security detail, supported by other NDC members, resisted the aggression until police officers moved in to restore order.

The atmosphere calmed after the MP for New Juaben South, Michael Kofi Okyere Baafi, NPP National Organiser Henry Nana Boakye, and former Eastern Regional Chairman Kingston Akomeng Kissi stepped in to engage the crowd and allow Mr. Asiedu Nketiah and his delegation to proceed.

The NDC leader later joined other dignitaries, including former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in showing respect to the late legislator.

Reacting to the incident, NDC Deputy General Secretary Mustapha Gbande described the situation as regrettable, stressing that it runs contrary to ongoing calls for tolerance and peace ahead of the elections.

“It is unfortunate that such an incident occurred at a funeral. We will take lessons from it, and it will certainly influence how we manage our relations with the NPP as the elections draw near,” he told Channel One News.