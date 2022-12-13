2 hours ago

Incumbent General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has alleged that the party’s National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, is anti-Mahama.

According to him, there was some misunderstanding after a proposal by the former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah that the director of elections and director of IT should be appointed after the presidential primaries.

He explained that the proposal was purposely made because the flagbearer should be able to have a say in whom he would like to work with in that regard.

In the video believed to be leaked, Asiedu Nketia said that the proposal did not go well with the National Chairman, Ofosu Ampofo who at the time expressed his displeasure.

Asiedu Nketia also alleged that the chairman had also said that he could do as he pleased in his capacity as chair until the flagbearship election is held and John Mahama cannot stop him.

“Former president Mahama sent Julius Debrah (former chief of staff during Mahama’s administration) to plead with the party leadership not to appoint a director of elections and a director of IT until the party completes its presidential primaries because the flagbearers of the party must have a say on who becomes the director of elections and the director of IT.

“As soon as Julius finished speaking, Ampofo said he considers the submission offensive to him and his authority as the leader of the NDC party,” Asiedu Nketiah alleged.

“Ampofo said that Mahama can only become the leader of the party after the flagbearership elections has been held. Until then, he [Ofosu Ampofo] remains the only leader of the party and so he can do as he pleases as he [Mahama] cannot stop him because he [Mahama] is an ordinary party member of the NDC," Asiedu Nketiah added.

Asiedu Nketiah explained that this comment brought some misunderstanding between the Mahama and Ofosu camp.

“The position of Ofosu-Ampofo brought about a serious misunderstanding at the meeting. The meeting thus became a fight between the Mahama faction and the Ofosu Ampofo faction. I [Asiedu Nketiah] sat down quietly and listened to all that was going on,” Asiedu Nketiah added.