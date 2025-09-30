3 hours ago

It was an afternoon of promises, reminders, and political reassurance as the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, stormed Suhum on his “Thank You Tour.”

But while the event was meant to celebrate the NDC’s 2024 electoral victory, it quickly turned into a catalogue of campaign pledges waiting to be fulfilled.

At the E.L. Nyarko Pentecost Church auditorium, party executives, traditional authorities, and religious leaders all lined up with their wish lists.

From jobs in the security services to new schools, a hospital unit, a hearse for the Muslim community, and even a manufacturing factory, the demands stacked up like unpaid bills from the campaign season.

The Wish List Gets Longer

Constituency Chairman Richard Dzipha Afasi opened the floodgates, reminding the National Chairman of commitments made in 2024.

He called for: Security service recruitment opportunities for local youth, a Community Day Senior High School between Akorabo and Nankese, a Nursing Training College within Suhum and an Accident and Emergency Unit at Okorase.

Not to be left out, Suhum’s Muslim leadership pressed for the promised hearse to aid in burials.

The Suhumanhene, Osaberima Ayeh Kofi—through his Sanaahene—upped the ante with a demand for a manufacturing factory to boost employment. And the Municipal Chief Executive, Lydia Sarah Ohenewa, stressed that jobs for the youth were non-negotiable.

Faced with the mounting list, Asiedu Nketiah, who is lacing his shoes to run for the NDC presidential race along with equally competent people like the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah who incidentally comes from the municipality adopted the voice of reason, telling the crowd to be patient.

He assured them that President John Mahama had not forgotten Suhum and that the promises were not empty.

“To the youth, I say stay calm. Job opportunities are gradually coming to your doorsteps, and you must be prepared to embrace them,” he said, adding that portals for security services recruitment would soon be opened.

The Chairman further pledged to knock on the doors of the Presidency to ensure Suhum’s demands were not sidelined.

It is not clear why tall list of promises was dangled before the people of the community knowing that the Chief of Staff have them covered.