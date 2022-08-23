1 hour ago

The Electoral Commission (EC) has rejected allegations that its Chairperson, Mrs Jean Mensa, brought spiritualists to an Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting.

The supposed spiritualists were to cast out demons at the meeting.

According to the EC, the claims were made by the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

In a press statement issued on Monday, August 22, by the Electoral Commission, it described the allegation as untrue.

“The attention of the Electoral Commission has been drawn to a statement made by Mr Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary of the NDC, to the effect that the Chairperson of the Commission, Mrs Jean Mensa, brought spiritualists to an IPAC meeting to cast out demons.

“For the information of the General Public, this is untrue. It never occurred. IPAC meetings are meant to discuss issues relating to Ghana’s Electoral System. This is exactly what occurs there. IPAC meetings are attended by Political Parties, Civil Society and Development Partners,” it said.

The Electoral Commission has, thus, challenged Mr Nketia to prove his claims. Below is the full statement: