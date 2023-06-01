1 hour ago

The Member of Parliament for Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa, Alhaji Alhassan Kobina Ghansah, has expressed his disappointment regarding the government’s failure to establish a factory in Brakwa, a community under his jurisdiction, as part of the One District One Factory Initiative.

According to the MP, despite the placement of a prominent billboard in the community to signify the government’s commitment to establishing a factory, no progress has been made since 2018.

To seek clarification on the project’s status, he raised questions in Parliament directed at the Minister of Trade and Industry, KT Hammond.

“In 2018, the Ministry of Trade and Industry erected a signboard in Brakwa, a community in Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa, to indicate the implementation of the One District One Factory project. I am inquiring about the basis for erecting that signboard and whether it was intended to deceive the people of Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa.”

In response, the Minister of Trade and Industry, K.T Hammond, stated that the billboards were merely intended to invite interested parties to invest in the policy within the constituency.

“The Member of Parliament for Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa will acknowledge that I haven’t visited the constituency in a long time. If there was indeed a signboard, it served the purpose of inviting individuals to express their interest. However, I also urge the MP to take proactive measures to ensure the development of his constituency.”

Source: citifmonline