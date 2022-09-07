5 hours ago

The Assemblies of God Church Ghana has given a special award of excellence to former Minister of Finance and Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, in honour of his contributions to the growth of the church in Ghana.

The citation was read last Sunday by the General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Church on Sunday September 4, 2022.

It read, ‘’In appreciation for your commitment and exceptional generosity towards the vision and expansion of the Assemblies of God Church, Ghana, the executive presbytery presents to you this meritorious award’’.

In response to the award of honor, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor wrote, ‘’My Christian faith has been and will always be an integral part of my life. I am immensely grateful to Assemblies of God Ghana for this honor bestowed on me’’.

He added, ‘’the church has been instrumental in transforming many lives and I will always gladly contribute towards its growth’’.

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor is a member of the Revival Restoration Centre of the Assemblies of God Church in Dzorwulu, Accra.