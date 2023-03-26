2 hours ago

The Assemblies of God, Ghana has praised the good and impactful works of their immediate past General Superintendent, Rev. Prof. Paul Frimpong Manso to the church.

The church says his works have led to the transformation and growth of the church over the years.

Speaking during the Retirement and Send-off Service in honour of him held on March 25, 2022, at the Revival Restoration Centre in Accra the General Superintendent of the church, Rev Dr. Stephen Wengam praised his immediate predecessor for his good works and his contribution to the development of the church.

“Rev. Prof. Frimpong Manso is destined to be remembered for his visionary leadership, incredible passion and his infrastructure development. His contribution to the Christianity growth in the country cannot be overemphasized”.

It was full of praise and worship during the retirement and send-off service.

Rev Dr. Frimpong Manso served as the general superintendent for the church from 2010 to 2022. During his service he spearheaded the hugely successful “Vision 3,000” which mobilized the local churches to plant 3,000 churches across the country.

He also mobilized the Assemblies of God and repositioned it to be one of the key Christian denominations in the country not living out the establishment of the church’s Ministers Pension Board.

During the service, Professor Paul Frimpong Manso pledged his continuous guidance to the current leadership, so they will be able to discharge their duties efficiently.

“My legacy is not the buildings but the churches we have planted and the people we have invested in. I want to tell the General Superintendent and everyone here. I will praise my maker while still having breath. We will not interfere in any administration, but we will not stay aloof when something is wrong”.

The special guest of honour Okyehene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin urged Prof Frimpong Manso not to put on hold his service to the church regardless of his retirement.

This was further echoed by the President of the Africa Assemblies of God Alliance Rev. Dr. Barnabas Mtokambali.

