1 hour ago

The Assemblies of God, Ghana is set to organize a two-day transformational conference for leaders.

Led by General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Rev. Stephen Wengam, patrons of the conference will receive impartation from five leaders with diverse expertise including former Chief Justice, Georgina Theodora Wood.

Other speakers include pastor and founder of Perez Chapel International, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, General Superintendent for the Assemblies of God of Singapore, Rev. Dominic Yeo, leader of the Assemblies of God Tanzania, Rev. Barnabas Mtokambali, and Lead Pastor of The Mission Church, Rev. Gregg Johnson.

Georgina Theodora Wood, who is also a former Supreme Court Judge, will be making a public appearance to share her wealth of wisdom after years of leaving public service.

The conference will be held at the Cedar Mountain Chapel in East Legon from February 23 to February 24 from 8 am to 2 pm each day.

Source: citifmonline