The Assin Fosu Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) Mr Nicholas Fiifi Baako, has cut sod for the construction of two six unit classroom blocks at two Schools in the Municipality.

The beneficiary Schools are; Assin Juaso Primary school and Assin Fosu Methodist School A.

He recounted how the Assin Fosu Methodist School churned out eminent personalities in the country, like the former IGP, David Asante Appietu, Professor Dominic Fobi, a former MP and Minister of Education and many more.

The MCE urged the old students of the School to remember their alma mater and support it to train more prominent personalities for the Country.

He said it was sad to leave everything on the shoulders of the government, when people could volunteer and renovate such schools.

Mr.Stephen Antwi, The Headmaster of Assin Fosu Methodist A on behalf of the two Schools urged the government to build new structures for every old school as the existing ones had developed cracks and leaks anytime it rained.

He expressed gratitude to the Government for initiating the new six-unit classroom block for the primary school, but pleaded that a new structure be provided for the Junior high school, since the existing block was in a bad shape.

He said the school was established in 1910 and was yet facing challenges such as computers and appealed for support in that direction.

Mr Kofi Appiah the contractor promised to complete the project within schedule and pleaded for cooperation from the opinion leaders and the community members in carrying out the job successfully.