Kwame Governs Agbodza, Member of Parliament for Adaklu has alleged that 500 soldiers have been deployed to Assin North where a crucial by-election is taking place today, June 27.

He wondered why a security task known to be strictly undertaken by the police, which point has been buttressed by the Inspector-General of Police, is being augmented with the military without any concrete explanations.

"The IGP has made it clear that elections security is the responsibility of the Police. So what duties will the 500 soldiers deployed and on their way to Assin North be performing tomorrow?

"Is this deployment at the request of the IGP? Somebody must provide urgent answers," he disclosed in a tweet on the eve of the polls.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has fielded its ousted MP for the area James Gyakye Quayson who will come up against the ruling New Patriotic Party's Charles Opoku.

Ahead of the vote, a fellow NDC MP Nelson Dafeamekpor has slammed the IGP over a directive that all police assigned to MPs should return their arms to the local police.

A directive he said was unconstitutional to the extent that it varied the condition of service of MPs and also exposed them to security risks.

Voters in the Assin North constituency are demonstrating their eagerness to exercise their democratic rights.

A GhanaWeb reporter present at the Methodist Primary 1 polling station in Assin Breku captured images of voters forming queues as early as 5:00 am even though polls formally open at 7:00 am.

Nimatu Yakubu reports that as early as 5:30 am, election materials had already arrived at the particular polling station, and preparations for the voting process were in full swing.

The images from the polling station depict a diverse group of individuals patiently waiting in line, eager to have their voices heard through the ballot box. The early turnout suggests a strong sense of civic duty among the residents of Assin North.

