President Akufo-Addo has urged constituents of Assin North not to vote for a candidate who may potentially face imprisonment in the future. His statement came as part of his campaign efforts to rally support for the NPP candidate in the Assin North by-election scheduled for Tuesday, June 27.

Addressing a large gathering of Assin North residents, Akufo-Addo stressed the significance of making informed decisions during elections.

He expressed his concerns about candidates who might have pending legal issues or a history that raises doubts about their credibility and adherence to the rule of law.

“It is crucial for us to exercise our voting rights responsibly,” the President stated firmly. “We should not support or vote for individuals who are entangled in legal controversies that may eventually lead them to face imprisonment.

“We need someone who can come and help you. someone who will work in your interest. I heard Gyakye Quayson say that even in prison, you people will vote for him, can he work from jail? We vote for people to go to parliament to work, how can he work from prison so don’t vote for someone who will end up in jail, vote for someone who can work to improve your lives.”

The constituency has been grappling with political uncertainty due to the legal challenges faced by its former Member of Parliament, James Gyakye-Quayson.

President Akufo-Addo also dismissed claims that he was influencing the court against Mr Quayson. According to him, the laws of Ghana have caught up with him.

He added that people seeking political office must have integrity.

He urged them to carefully evaluate the candidates’ backgrounds, qualifications, and reputations before casting their votes in the upcoming by-election.

Source: citifmonline