3 hours ago

Parliamentary proceedings scheduled for Tuesday, June 27, 2023, have been adjourned to Thursday, June 29, 2023. The adjournment was necessitated by the ongoing by-election in Assin North.

The decision to adjourn was prompted by concerns about quorum raised by the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.

During the session on Tuesday, only 14 Members of Parliament were present, with three belonging to the Minority Caucus and eleven from the Majority group.

In light of the low attendance, Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu proposed the adjournment, which was seconded by James Agalga, the available leader for the Minority Caucus.

As a result, parliamentary proceedings will resume on Thursday, June 29, 2023, allowing for increased attendance and participation from Members of Parliament.

“There is a very important activity that is taking place outside of Parliament and many of our colleagues are taking part in that enterprise. It is significant to observe in today’s sitting that the Majority outnumbers the Minority by 300 percent and so I recommend we deal with just the presentation of papers and when we are done, I believe we take an adjournment and so I will plead that we alter the business for today.”

James Agalga on his part refuted that the Majority outnumbered the Minority and said “It is obvious that we are not properly constituted to transact any meaningful business but before we even get to the point of getting those objections, if it is about the presentation of papers, I don’t think that should cause us any injury and we may yield and do the presentation and take it from there.”

Source: citifmonline