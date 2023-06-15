The New Patriotic Party (NPP) and opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) are in a neck and neck race in the Assin North by-election slated for June 27.
This is according to the final results of a poll by Global InfoAnalytics, an opinion research company.
The results, published on June 25, noted that the NPP was ahead of the NDC with just 1.1% of respondents sampled with 6.9% of respondents undecided as yet.
The by-election was occasioned by the ouster of James Gyakye Quayson of the NDC as MP for the area after the Supreme Court ruled against him in a dual citizenship case.
Quayson has been retained as the NDC candidate even though he is facing criminal charges from his 2020 candidature. The poll puts him at 45.6% whiles the NPP’s Charles Opoku is at 46.7%.
The analysis also showed that the NPP candidate has squandered a commanding lead, slumping from 57% as of June 6 to his current rating whiles Quayson has appreciated from 38% to 45.6% within the same period.
The by-election has attracted a lot of political activity in the past few weeks. Campaigns ended on June 25 ahead of the vote.
Source: Ghanaweb
