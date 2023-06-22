12 hours ago

The National Organizer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye has strongly refuted claims of vote-buying made by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), ahead of the Assin North by-election in the Central Region.

The deputy communications Officer of the NDC, Malik Basintale had accused the NPP of engaging in vote-buying and alleged that he possessed video and picture evidence of Nana Boakye distributing goods to constituents from a vehicle.

Nana Boakye categorically dismissed the accusations and referred to them as baseless lies fabricated by the NDC.

He stated that the NDC was spreading falsehoods due to their realization that they were likely to lose the election.

“Sometimes it’s very difficult to respond to some of these blatant lies. First of all, we have not shared any money. It is pure fabrication and falsehood for the NDC to come and say that the NPP is spraying cash. If their campaign is not confused, why the accusations?

“Our National Chairman and General Secretary are in the rains as I speak, and they have not been spraying any cash, not at all. They [NDC] are rather sharing cutlasses and things, sometimes when they are doing things, they think that somebody is going to say negative things about them, they rather turn round and accuse us,” Henry Nana Boakye clarified.

He clarified that their candidate Charles Opoku owns a charity foundation where he distributes items periodically to the people of Assin North and thus the vehicle captured in the video is one of his humanitarian works.

“Our candidate is the only person who has received accolades and lots of positive remarks about his philanthropic works, that is why he’s so popular. He has a foundation that distributes items and he has done this since 2012.

“As I speak, he has been able to renew the NHIS cards of some people, and new registration of close to about 9,000 people. When Assin North had its own district assembly, he started operating from his own house, free of charge. He has been distributing fertilizers for years, he gives soft loans to the people as well. I can confidently say it is not government funds but our candidate,” he explained.

Nana Boakye accused the NDC of lacking a proper campaign message and resorting to tarnishing the image of the NPP for political gain.

He highlighted the NPP’s effective campaign and the numerous projects they had executed in the constituency.

Nana Boakye suggested that the NDC’s confusion and lack of a clear message led them to create chaos and make unfounded allegations against the NPP.

“We have an effective campaign on the ground, we have executed numerous projects in the constituency. If their campaign is confused and don’t know what to say they should create chaos,” the NPP National Organizer maintained.

Source: citifmonline