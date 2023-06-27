3 hours ago

The Executive Director of Global Info Analytics, Mussa Dankwa says results of polls recently conducted by his organisation show that the race between the parliamentary candidates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is a dead heat.

He has therefore asked both parties not to celebrate yet but work harder as the results of the election could go either way today, Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

Mr Dankwa said this in an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM in Accra on Monday.

“The outcome of the polls suggests that the race is too close to call meaning that it is statistically dead heat, meaning there is a tie. NPP’s candidate leads with 46.7 percent and NDC’s James Gyakye Quayson with 45.6 percent. That represents 1.1 percent margin between them. And mind you the margin of error is 1.9 percent so that margin of leading is within the polls’ margin of error, so it is dead heat according to pollsters,” he stated.

Mr. Dankwa said 6.9% of voters remained undecided, making their votes pivotal in determining the outcome of the election.

He said the survey involved 2,500 participants, providing valuable insights into the preferences of the electorates ahead of the by-election.

Both candidates are vying for the support of the undecided voters, knowing that their decision will shape the final results.

Meanwhile, the survey by Global Info Analytics also revealed that Charles Opoku has lost a 19% lead he enjoyed four weeks ago to a 1.1% lead.

On the issue of the court case, when voters who voted for Mr. Opoku were asked if they were influenced to vote for him because they feared Mr. Gyakye Quayson’s court case could be an issue, 20% of them said they intended to vote for Mr. Opoku because of Mr. Gyakye Quayson’s court case.

The poll also showed that 44% of NDC voters who intend to vote for Mr. Opoku were doing so because of Mr. Gyakye Quayson’s court case.

In the key battleground electoral areas of Endwa, Breku, Dominase, Bediadua, and Praso, undecided voters average over 10% of voters.

Source: citifmonline