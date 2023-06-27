1 hour ago

An electorate at the Assin North has expressed his anger after being cursed for collecting money from both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) aimed to influence his vote for either of the party's candidates.

The electorate, speaking to a reporter, revealed he had been paid 200 Ghana cedis by the New Patriotic Party and had received 100 Ghana cedis from the National Democratic Congress but vowed not to disclose which candidate he will be voting for.

He also disclosed that one of the people dishing out the money to them had invoked curses on any person who votes against their candidate.

"The money you are giving us is stolen money. We are all stealing in this country. So, why would you curse us for receiving stolen money? We are all 'chopping' stolen money. So, why curse us?", the furious electorate howled.

