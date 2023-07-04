3 hours ago

Traditional leaders of Assin North in the Central Region are appealing to President Akufo-Addo and the Attorney General to ensure that charges proffered against the Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson are dropped.

This follows the swearing-in of the MP by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

Gyakye Quayson is facing charges of forgery and perjury in relation to certain alleged offences in the run-up to the 2020 Assin North parliamentary election.

Speaking to journalists after the swearing-in of the MP, the Queen mother of Assin Bereku, Nana Hemaa Afia Ntiamoah said they back the calls by the Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, for the President to discontinue the case.

She says the legal action against the lawmaker would not foster development in the area

“We are appealing to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and the Attorney General to discontinue criminal prosecution of Gyakye Quayson. We will be deprived of developments if the case continues. We the people of Assin North elected him, we should all come together to build Assin North. We are suffering because there’s no MP. We also stand by what Dormaahene said. Let’s stop the bickering and come together as one,” she said.

Source: citifmonline