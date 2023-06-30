2 hours ago

Contractors working on various projects at Assin North have abandoned site less than 48 hours after the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) lost the by-election there.

In the aftermath of the Assin North by-election held on June 27, 2023, which saw the victory of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC’s) parliamentary candidate, James Gyakye Quayson, it has been revealed that the construction equipment designated for improving the dilapidated roads in the area has gone missing.

The discovery of the missing equipment, just two days after the election, has sparked speculation among residents.

According to a report on classfmonline.com, several of the constituents lamented the development and expressed their dissatisfaction.

They raised pertinent questions regarding the timing and motives behind the disappearance of the equipment and voiced suspicions that the NPP may have deployed the machinery to gain favour and influence voters before the election.

They also pledged to hold the NPP accountable for its promises to address the road infrastructure issues in the region. They accused the government of betraying their trust and threatened to vote against the NPP in the upcoming 2024 elections.