3 hours ago

The Electoral Commission (EC) has slammed the Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, and the NDC for putting “out false claims aimed at maligning the integrity of the EC.”

An NDC statement signed by Mr. Gyamfi alleged that the EC was colluding with the governing New Patriotic Party (NDC) to field an unqualified aspirant in the upcoming Assin North by-elections. The EC responded to the claims and said Mr. Gyamfi’s arguments were flawed.

The NDC’s June 4 statement alleged that the NPP is in “cahoots with their collaborators in the Electoral Commission to transfer and insert the name of one Charles Opoku, into the Voters Register of the Assin North Constituency.”

But the EC in response said “Over the years Sammy Gyamfi and his party have put out false claims aimed at maligning the integrity of the EC. This was evident in their petition to the Supreme Court after the 2020 Elections alleging that they had won the Elections. It is well known that they could not provide evidence in Court to support their allegations. This current allegation is no different. It is baseless and unfounded and a figment of the imagination of the National Communication Officer. We call on all well-meaning Ghanaians to ignore it.”

“Ghana’s democracy has come of age, and we call on Sammy Gyamfi to exercise maturity, decorum, and truth in his discussions on the EC. We urge him to go out and campaign and leave the EC alone,” the EC’s statement added.

Below is the EC’s full statement

Source: citifmonline