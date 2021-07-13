2 hours ago

Lawyers for the Member of Parliament for the Assin North Constituency, James Gyakye Quayson, have moved a motion at the Cape Coast High Court to restrain the court from going ahead to give Judgement on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.

They also want to stop the court from hearing the dual citizenship case, and have thus filed a motion at the Supreme Court to invoke the supervisory jurisdiction of the apex court to assume jurisdiction over the case at the Cape Coast High Court.

The petitioner, Michael Ankomah Nimfah, contended that Mr. Quayson held dual citizenship as a Ghanaian and a Canadian at the time of his election, and therefore must be restrained from performing the duties of a Member of Parliament.

The Cape Coast High Court Three set Wednesday 14th, July, 2021, to give judgement on the Assin North dual citizenship case, but has again adjourned the matter to 28th July 2021, pending the hearing of the motion filed at the Supreme Court on 27th, July, 2021.

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, stated that the party is very uncomfortable with the judgement date.

He believes there is evidence to justify that the MP for Assin North was duly and properly elected.

Samuel Ofosu Ampofo maintained that James Quayson was duly elected and would be exonerated in the end.

“In the processes of even the vetting, we went through a process where we had our legal team examining the documentation of all those who had domiciled outside the country… and we were satisfied.”

The Electoral Commission also adjudicated this matter and cleared him before he filed his nomination.

“This attempt to use technicalities and for the judge to jump due process and go ahead to pronounce judgement is something that we are not prepared to countenance.”

One of the lawyers for the petitioner, Henry Nana Boakye, in an interview, described the application filed by the NDC lawyers as inconceivable and incompetent.

He said the application was not founded in law.

Sourcecitifmonline.com