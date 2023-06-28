3 hours ago

George Opare Addo, the National Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has accused supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of vandalizing his car after he reported a youth in military regalia to the police during the Assin North by-election on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

Opare Addo said he and Chief Biney reported the youth to the police, which led to the arrest of the person involved.

In an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, Opare Addo said that NPP supporters then gave his car number to some thugs who vandalized his car because he had reported the youth to the police.

The NDC Youth Organizer also said that the NPP supporters attacked his deputy communication officer and vandalized his vehicle, and also assaulted some men in the company of the NDC’s deputy Volta Regional organizer at one of the polling stations.

He also denied claims that NDC members discharged firearms.

“None of our boys went out there to fight anywhere and if there was any discharge of a weapon anywhere, I can confidently tell you that it did not come from the NDC.

“Earlier on in the day, myself and Chief Biney had reported a young man in military regalia to the police, and he was picked up but apparently, he was a member of the Invincible Forces and after that incident, they gave my car number for them to come and attack me. So they came straight to me to vandalize my car because I had reported the young man which caused his arrest.”

He also chastised the NPP and accused the party of lying to Ghanaians with regard to the violence that broke out in the Assin North constituency.

“Truth be told, the NPP does not tell the truth with the kind of violence they unleashed in Assin Praso. We went to Praso to do our usual monitoring unprovoked and a truckload of NPP supporters came out of their car and vandalized my car and sped off.

“We went to the police and lodged a complaint and just when we were leaving, I was also told that the same group met my deputy communication officer and vandalized his vehicle and also went out to the deputy Volta Regional organizer and assaulted some men in his company at one of the polling stations.”

Source: citifmonline