2 hours ago

The vice presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 general elections Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has said if the allegation of vote buying in the ongoing by-election in Assin North is true, then the security agencies must act quickly to arrest the culprits because it is illegal.

She told TV3’s Komla Kluste in Assin North on Tuesday, June 27 that all stakeholders should be worried over this allegation.

“if this is what is happening, we know it is illegal. The Police and the security people are here, I don’t know what they are doing. Everybody should be worried about an allegation of inducement because it goes against the rules. If that is the allegation and it is true everybody should be worried,” she said.

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) are having a go at each other over accusations of the sharing of money to voters in the Assin North by-election.

A Deputy Director of Communications of the NPP, Ernest Owusu Bempah, says the NPP is only facilitating the movement of some voters from remote areas to vote.

Speaking on TV3 on Tuesday, June 27, Communications Director of the ruling party Richard Ahiagbah said he got reports of the Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, sharing monies to voters in the morning of election day.

For him, the NPP has not made any arrangements to share monies to voters as that will be too huge an investment to make.

He said any doling out of cash to voters for transportation may be in the individual capacity of members of the party.

But he insists it is the NDC and its Minority Leader who have been sighted sharing monies.

The Minority Leader, who has been in the Assin North Constituency for the past days, strongly denied this and pointed accusing finger at the NPP rather.

“Let them provide evidence. They are saying this to cover their mess,” he told TV3‘s Komla Klutse on one of his rounds of some polling stations in the Constituency.

He said he has gathered evidence that the NPP are sharing GH¢200 notes to each voter to get them to vote for the party.

The Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam Member of Parliament (MP) said he has not been to any other polling station aside the one opposite the Assin North District Assembly’s office and so cannot fathom where he is said to have been sharing money.