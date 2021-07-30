1 hour ago

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and the Ghana Tourism Authority in collaboration with the Pan African Historical Theatre Festival (PANAFEST), has landed in the central part of Ghana as it continues with the wreath laying on the mass grave of ancestors who lost their lives during the slave trade, to commemorate the 2021 Panafest/ Emancipation Day celebrations.

The celebration started on Monday 26th July 2021 and is scheduled to end on August 1, 2021.

This year’s celebration is on the theme: ‘Securing the African Family: Our Health, Our Wealth Our Soul.’

A mini durbar was held at Assin Praso on Thursday, 29th July as part of the 2021 Panafest/ Emancipation Day Celebrations.

The occasion was attended by the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku-Mantey, the District Chief Executive of Assin North, Charles Ohene Andoh, the Chief of Assin Praso and Assin Jakai Traditional Area, Nana Owodo Oseku X, and other traditional rulers.

Mr Okraku-Mantey urged all and sundry to unite as one people by rising to the occasion to take up the challenge that beheld Ghanaians’ ancestors some centuries ago, in order to build a strong foundation for the future generation.

Mr Ohene Andoh, on his part, called for a strong collaboration between other agencies to develop the tourism resources in the district.

The Chief of Assin Praso and Assin Jakai Traditional Area, Nana Owodo Oseku X, said Assin Praso played a significant role in the history of the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade and was endowed with the relics to tell the slave story.

He therefore appealed to the Ministry to assist in the development of tourism potentials in the area.

Source: Ministry of Tourism