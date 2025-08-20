1 hour ago

A coordinated effort by the Central North Regional Police Command has led to the safe recovery of Nana Professor Okogyeaman Ameyaw Dankwa Okokroko II, Chief of Assin Wurakese, following earlier reports of his abduction.

According to initial accounts, the chief was forcibly taken from his residence at Assin Nkukuasa around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 19, by four unidentified men dressed in military-style camouflage, wearing face masks, and armed with weapons. The incident triggered widespread panic in the community.

In response, the Central North Regional Police swiftly launched an operation, deploying officers to the scene and activating intelligence units. Patrol teams were mobilized and alerts were sent to checkpoints across the Central and Eastern Regions.

The operation led to the interception of a Mitsubishi pickup truck, registration GN-833-24, in Asamankese at approximately 9:05 a.m. The vehicle was found with the chief and four others onboard. All five individuals were detained on the orders of Central North Regional Police Commander, DCOP Abraham Acquaye.

At a press briefing on Wednesday, August 20, DCOP Acquaye clarified that the individuals involved were operatives from the National Security Secretariat. He explained that the chief had been picked up to assist with an ongoing national security investigation. The chief was officially handed over to the National Security team at approximately 6:30 p.m. on the same day, following a formal request by the police.

DCOP Acquaye urged the public to remain calm, assuring residents that the situation is being handled professionally in the interest of public safety and national security.

However, some members of the Assin Wurakese community have criticised the conduct of the operatives, describing their approach as aggressive, unprofessional, and likely to provoke fear and confusion.