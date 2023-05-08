3 hours ago

The Institute of Financial and Economic Journalists (IFEJ) is calling on government to assist local publishers break even in the midst of global economic challenges.

According to IFEJ, the abrupt and regular changes in syllabus of schools by the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service affects publications by local publishers who always run into losses.

In an interview with Citi News, after a facility tour to Winmat Publishers Limited in partnership with UKGCC in commemoration of World Press Freedom Day, team lead and President of IFEJ, Rayborn Bulley, called on the Ministry of Education to engage local publishers early when there are changes to be effected in the syllabus.

“Today has been an eye-opener because we know some of the nuisances and challenges in the publishing industry. What they are going through especially those who are publishing for educational institutions, we have come to realize that they go through a lot of challenges and the way the ministry keeps changing the curriculum does not help in growing the publishing industry in the country.

“Because it looks like some of the good books will get thrown away while others will be introduced, and it is done abruptly that there is no fluidity. So when they say we are changing they do not give them timelines to even prepare like say 3 years. But they just say we are changing from next term, which means the teachers have to be retained, the books must also be written in another format and all these are challenges in the publishing industry. And we as journalists do not know that is why we have gotten closer to these people to learn some of their challenges and know how to report them,” he said.

Mr. Rayborn Bulley urged journalists to do follow-ups thereby ensuring that all the bottlenecks are smoothened out.

“Having come from a point of ignorance to a point of knowledge, we are advocating that we do follow-ups and ensure that all the bottlenecks are smoothened out. So we can find better grounds for accepting the books that are published and for the ministry to engage these publishers before any changes to the syllabus for Ghanaian publishers to benefit,” he stated.

Source: citifmonline