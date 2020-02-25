2 hours ago

Metropolitan Archbishop of Accra and Apostolic Administrator of the Catholic Diocese of Sekondi-Takoradi, Most Rev. John Bonaventure Kwofie, has urged every Ghanaian to assist the government to rid the payroll of ghost names.

According to him, “taking monies for no work done is stealing and it is the duty of every Ghanaian to help get rid of ghost names on the government’s payroll.”

His comment was in reference to the recent report by the Auditor-General’s office on the Payroll and Personnel Verification Audit that states that over 10,000 people are receiving monies for no work done or without justification.

Commenting on the Auditor-General’s report during his pastoral visit to the Christ the King Parish at Effiakuma on Sunday, February 23, 2020, he emphasised that “Ghanaians who indulge in such dishonest acts must desist from it.”

He also bemoaned the greed and selfishness among some public servants, stating that “some people who hold public offices have no qualms stealing from the public purse. How can we expect to develop our nation when funds meant for projects such as schools, hospitals, roads etc end up in the pockets of a few individuals?”

He added: “The worst part is that there are some Christians who engage in these dishonest behaviours.” According to him, “Many businesses are collapsing because of the selfishness and greed of a handful of people who care less about the consequences of their actions. The law of God says ‘Thou shall not steal’ and taking that which is not yours is stealing.”

As part of the Pastoral Visit, 184 candidates received the Sacrament of Confirmation.

Addressing the candidates, Archbishop Kwofie encouraged them to “strive for holiness by doing the little things expected of them with honesty.”

“The primary call of every Christian is a call to holiness. We ought to be shining examples of integrity wherever we find ourselves – our homes and our workplaces,” he said.

He further added that “the nature of God is holy. And He wants us to remain always in His presence. To remain in the presence of God means, we do things entrusted to us well with respect for each other and also treat each other justly. Do not hate your neighbour. Do not bear grudge against your brother or sister, for we cannot harbour hatred for our neighbour in our hearts if we choose to serve God faithfully. Let us strive to lead authentic Christian lives that we may merit eternal salvation.”

The candidates for confirmation were from Effiakuma, as well as Anaji, Effia and St. Francis of Assisi School.