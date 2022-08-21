2 hours ago

Assistant coach of Black Stars, George Boateng on Saturday, 20th August 2022 met with Crystal Palace duo of Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp after the eagles defeated Aston Villa 3-1.

Boateng who is the U-23 coach of Aston Villa watched his side crumble to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park despite Ollie Watkins giving Steven Gerrard's side the lead.

Two goals from Wilfred Zaha and another from Jean Phillipe Marteta gave the eagles all three points.

Both players Ayew and Schlupp started the match and the latter was unfortunate not to score as his goal was chalked off for a marginal offside call.

Jordan Ayew also played well and had a good opportunity to have scored but his shot was saved by goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

George Boateng was born to Ghanaian parents but played his International football for the Netherlands and currently coaches the AstonVilla U-23 side.

After Ghana's dismal showing at the 2021 African Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon, Serbian trainer Milovan Rajevac was shown the exit with Otto Addo being made the coach while George Boateng and Masaud Didi Dramani was made assistant coaches.

Whiles Irishman with Ghanaian father Chris Hughton was made a technical advisor to the Otto Addo-led technical team.

The new look technical team masterminded a qualification over fierce rivals Nigeria in a two-legged playoff game.

Ghana has been drawn in Group H at the 2022 FIFA World Cup alongside Portugal, Korea Republic, and Uruguay.