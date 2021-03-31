1 hour ago

The National Association of Private Lotto Operators and Agents in Ghana and the Ghana National Chamber of Banker to Banker Lotto Operators and Agents in Ghana are calling for calm and peace to prevail in the lottery industry.

The members of the Association and the Chamber are also urging all private lotto operators and agents to cease the media war with the authority because it is inappropriate and improper to fight the regulator of the lottery industry.

The NLA is mandated by relevant laws to ensure that every individual and companies operating in the industry do so per Act 722, L. I. 1948 and Section 22 of Act 844.

Per the understanding of the contract between NLA and all private lotto operators licensed under Act 844 regulated by Act 722 and L. I. 1948 it was:

1. Never stated in the contract that a Private Lotto Operators or Agent can organize independent Live Lotto Draws on TV without a composition of the Draw Committee properly set up by NLA.

2. Never stated in the Contract that a Private lotto Operator or Agent can operate Short Code for NLA VAG 5/90 Game.

3. Only one license was issued to us, which is a license under Act 844.

We were never issued an Act 722 license.

Let's all support NLA, the regulator of the lottery industry because the collapse of NLA will eventually collapse the Whole Industry including all Private Lotto Operators, Agents and Writers.

Let's always try to adopt the measures of dialogue and consensus-building with our Regulatory body, NLA, rather than always running to the media to fight and undermine them.