4 hours ago

Dreams FC youngster Aziz Musibau is the subject of interest from Aston Villa and Celtic during the upcoming summer transfer window.

The 17-year-old showcased his talent during Dreams FC's run in the African Confederations Cup, notably reaching the semi-finals before being edged out by Egyptian side Zamalek.

Reports suggest that Dreams FC is aware of Musibau's impending departure and is preparing to demand a significant transfer fee, exceeding £1.2 million.

Dreams FC has earned a reputation for nurturing young talents, with Musibau and his teammate Emmanuel Agyei, a 19-year-old defensive midfielder, attracting attention from various European clubs.

Agyei, in particular, is drawing interest from Inter Milan and Tottenham Hotspur, with scouts from both clubs closely monitoring his progress.

Inter Milan has been tracking Musibau for several months and holds the right to match any bid accepted by Dreams FC for the promising forward.

While Dreams FC seeks around £1.2 million for Musibau, Agyei's potential transfer fee is estimated to be around £750,000.

Both players played vital roles in the Ghana U20 squad's success at the All African Games in March, further enhancing their appeal to potential suitors.

In addition to Musibau and Agyei, another standout from Dreams FC, Aziz Issah, has reportedly caught the attention of Spanish giants Sevilla, highlighting the club's reputation for developing top talent.