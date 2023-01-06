1 hour ago

A former Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Hackman Owusu-Agyemang has dismissed calls for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to reshuffle his appointees following the resignation of the Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen.

The former Member of Parliament for New Juaben North said Akufo-Addo is an astute and experienced politician whose decision not to rush and reshuffle his appointees must be trusted.

Calls for President Akufo-Addo to reshuffle his appointees have resurrected after the sudden resignation of Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen.

Some political experts have stated that Alan’s resignation provides the President with the right opportunity to reshuffle his Ministers and cut down the size of his government.

But Hackman Owusu-Agyemang believes such calls are unnecessary and premature.

He claims that the President must be allowed to decide when and how he wants to reshuffle his appointees.

“If he believes that reshuffling is the best way to go, he will do it, on the other hand, if he believes that there is another way to handle it, he will do that. At the end of the day, we must trust the political sagacity of the president.

“The president is very experienced and astute and so at all times the president will do what is necessary and what will make this party stay together, work together and win the election in 2024.”

Mr. Hackman Owusu-Agyemang said this in an interview on the Pulse on Accra-based Joy TV on Friday.

Source: citifmonline