1 hour ago

Ghanaian-born Portuguese striker, Asumah Abubakar-Ankrah was on the score sheet for his Swiss Super League side FC Luzern in the 2-1 win over FC Lausanne on Sunday afternoon.

The striker has been in good form the last few game and he continued his rich vein of form as he opened the scores in just two minutes with a low shot into the bottom corner for the opener against FC Lausanne.

It was the first of his brace that gave his side the all important three points in the league game.

The away side went into the break with a 1-0 lead but doubled the scores with the Ghanaian-born Portuguese striker the goal scorer as he tapped home the second goal for his brace in the 72nd minute to make it 2-0.

The home side Luasanne reduced the deficit with a late goal after 12 minutes additional time was played after 90 minutes to make it a nervy finish for FC Luzern.

Asumah Abubakar, 24, has scored six goals in 22 matches this season in the Switzerland Super League.