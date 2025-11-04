1 hour ago

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Asutifi North, Ebenezer Kwaku Addo, has denied any wrongdoing following reports that he allegedly incited a mob attack on officials of the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) and security officers at Hwidiem in the Ahafo Region.

The MP insists he is innocent and has described the accusations as politically motivated attempts to tarnish his image.

The incident, which occurred on Saturday, November 1, 2025, involved an attack on the Director of Operations of NAIMOS Col Dominic Buah and his team during an anti-galamsey operation near Bronikrom, a community in the Ahafo Region.

According to the Ghana Police Service, the NAIMOS team had arrested some suspected illegal miners and seized weapons, vehicles, and mobile phones as evidence.

However, the operation reportedly turned chaotic when Kwaku Addo allegedly arrived at the scene and demanded the release of the arrested suspects.

Police reports claim that the MP’s arrival triggered a confrontation that escalated into violence, with hundreds of residents besieging the Hwidiem Police Station, vandalizing property, and threatening officers.

In a detailed public statement, Addo presented his own version of events, claiming he was merely performing a peacekeeping role.

The MP explained that he was on his way to attend a funeral in the nearby Asutifi South Constituency when he noticed rising tensions in Hwidiem. Upon inquiry, he learned that a military-led anti-galamsey operation was underway.

He said he immediately contacted Collins Dauda, the MP for Asutifi South, who was reportedly outside the country at the time.

According to Addo, Collins Dauda asked him to visit the scene on his behalf to help verify the situation, as one of Dauda’s assembly members had earlier failed to engage with the operation team.

The Asutifi North MP said he proceeded to the site with his constituency vice chairman and driver, introduced himself to the NAIMOS team leader, and facilitated a phone conversation between the officer and Collins Dauda

He recounted that as tensions began to mount, he advised the officers and the youth to relocate to the Hwidiem Police Station to ensure calm and formally hand over the arrested suspects and seized items.

However, upon arrival, the situation had escalated, with roads blocked and angry residents gathering outside the station.

Kwaku Addo claimed that he collaborated with security agencies on the ground — including the military, National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) officials, and the Regional Crime Officer — to de-escalate the tension.

He further stated that he called the Zongo Chief of Hwidiem to help mediate the situation, a move he believes helped restore order.

The Zongo Chief reportedly assisted the military by transporting them in his private Toyota Sequoia after their pickup vehicle was “tampered with.” Unfortunately, the chief’s car was attacked and had its rear window smashed as the team was being evacuated.

The MP maintained that he left the scene only after peace had been restored to continue his scheduled funeral visits in Ntotroso, Gyedu, and Wamahinso.

He dismissed the police’s claim that he incited the mob, calling it a misrepresentation that ignored his role in calming the crisis. “Under no circumstance will I incite the youth against security officers or any government operation,” Kwaku Addo said.

“It is unfortunate that my contribution toward ensuring calm was not acknowledged in the police report.”

However, his statement has attracted public scrutiny and skepticism. Legal scholar Prof. Kwaku Azar questioned several inconsistencies in the MP’s account, describing his intervention as an example of “blurred roles and political shortcuts.”

Prof. Azar raised ten critical questions, including why the MP called a colleague abroad instead of the local police or operations commander, what authority he had to enter a military operation zone, and who authorized the use of a private vehicle to transport soldiers.

“Why would a Member of Parliament insert himself into a live security operation, bypassing established command structures?” Prof. Azar queried, adding that such interference compromises the chain of command and creates confusion during sensitive missions.

The Ghana Police Service, meanwhile, has reaffirmed its commitment to investigate the incident thoroughly.The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has directed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters to take over the case and invited Kwaku Addo to assist with investigations.