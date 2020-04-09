1 hour ago

Mrs Mavis Kitcher, President of the Association of Women in the Media (ASWIM), has called on government to provide stimulus package for the media to ensure they are not left out in the fight against COVID-19.

She said this was necessary as the media play crucial roles in the dissemination of information and influence people's behaviour within the crisis period.

Mrs Kitcher made the call at a press conference in Accra on the media's sacrifice and response to COVID-19.

"Recently when the announcement went around giving frontline workers some benefit the media was not mentioned but we believe that what we have done so far deserve commendation," she said.

Mrs Kitcher said the media deserved recognition to serve as an encouragement to support government’s efforts by getting the message to the people.

"In this period of partial lockdown when newspapers are producing but there is nobody on the streets to buy, how can they ensure that they have finances coming in to continue what they do?" she asked.

"That is why ASWIM is calling on government to ensure that the media is not left out when looking at what to do to ensure everyone is catered for," she said.

In any media organisation one would find a woman, who had been able to rub shoulders with her male counterparts, Mrs Kitcher said, adding that the appeal was for both women and men in the profession to be part of the benefits for those in the frontline of the fight to contain the disease.

She, however, commended government, particularly President Akufo-Addo, for the interventions so far to contain the spread.

She noted that ASWIM, in collaboration with the Information Services Department, would embark on a community outreach programme to educate market women and communities on COVID-19 to dispel the myths and misinformation on it.

Peacefmonline