At least five people are reported to have died and several injured when a building collapsed in a community in the Tain District of the Bono Region.

According to a news report by Kessben TV, the building, a classroom block, collapsed on Monday, October 30, 2023, killing three people on the spot.

The report also indicated that two of the people who were injured and taken to the hospital also passed away on Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

It indicated that the victims were youth of the community who were taking part in community games organised by the chief and elders.

They rushed into the classrooms when it started raining heavily.

Parts of the school building then collapsed on some of the youth who were in the affected classrooms, leading to the deaths and injuries recorded.

