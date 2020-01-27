48 minutes ago

Residents of Konkoma line, Ahotor and Adom suburbs of Atebubu in the Bono East region are now sharing a "Dam" popularly known as “TUSE” with cattle's due to water crisis that has hit Atebubu township.

The people have expressed displeasure over lack of potable water in the community.

According to the residents lack of potable water has become a problem in the community, a situation which forces them to share water with animals.

Some of the residents and students are sometimes forced to walk kilometers to fetch water from other communities which also affects teaching and learning.

Some students disclosed that the water which is sometimes contaminated by the animals poses danger to their health.

“We drink water that is also drunk by animals like dog, cow, goat and sheep. The stream is currently serving as the main source of drinking water for a population of over 4000; the stream water is mostly very dirty, full of impurities.

‘We can’t continue to drink with animals.

The Residents/students however are appealing to government and stakeholders to come to their aid” they said.

They stated that they use the water for Cooking, bathing and washing without adding any chemicals to it and since they don't add any chemical to it before they used it to bath, it has affected their skin.

Residents also hinted that always politicians deceived them by promising of given them portable water but after voting for them that end's it.

Meanwhile the newly elected assembly member for the area, Awudu Ali has given an assurance that he will do his best together with the municipal assembly to fence the dam to prevent animals from getting access to it.