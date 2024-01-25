9 hours ago

Ernesto Valverde, the manager of Athletic Bilbao, has emphasized the significance of Ghanaian striker Inaki Williams to the club following his standout performance in the Copa del Rey victory over Barcelona.

Williams experienced a whirlwind 24 hours, departing Cote d'Ivoire after Ghana's early exit from the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and then scoring the decisive goal in Bilbao's 4-2 triumph on Wednesday night.

Valverde expressed the emotional boost Williams provided to the team and the fans by returning and contributing to the victory.

The manager highlighted Williams' role as a player who not only drives the team on the field but also energizes the crowd.

“He is a player who drives us, and also the public. It seems that if you tried to write a script, it wouldn’t have come out that well.

He has always been a decisive player,” Valverde commented after the game.

Williams had faced challenges during his AFCON debut, failing to score in three games as Ghana couldn't progress from Group B.