The Ghanaian midfielder is a hot commodity on the transfer scene with different Premier League clubs linked to his capture in recent months, the rojiblanco's are already working on a renewal of his contract and also increasing his buy out clause.

Turned into a remarkably important piece for Diego Pablo Simeone in Atlético de Madrid's plans, Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey raises passions.

There were endless speculations about different teams interested in the possible purchase of the midfielder last summer, although none came to fruition.

With a view to the next summer market, it is Arsenal that has broken in with the greatest force.

So much so that there are several reports that indicate the possibility that the London side led by Mikel Arteta is even willing to pay the € 50 million currently contained in the termination clause of the 26-year-old Ghanaian footballer (35 games played during this season under the command of Diego Pablo Simeone).

Aware of this situation, Atlético de Madrid (with whom he has a contract until June 30, 2023) has already set to work in order to shield their prized asset.

A source within the rojiblancos says they plan to extend the footballer's contract and improve his release clause.

The rojiblancos are willing to raise the current € 2.5 million salary per season that the footballer earns to € 4.5 million that befits his current status as one of the key performers at the club.

Similarly, the current contract would be extended for two more seasons (until 2025) and its termination clause would rise above € 100m.

There are talks between the two parties and there could be news about the talks very soon.