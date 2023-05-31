51 minutes ago

Black Stars goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi concluded the 2022/23 Swiss Super League season on a high note, showcasing his skills by keeping a clean sheet in St. Gallen's impressive 4-0 victory over Sion on Monday afternoon.

This remarkable performance marked the 26-year-old shot-stopper's fourth clean sheet of the season in 33 games in the Swiss top flight.

It also signifies a significant achievement for Ati-Zigi, as it is his first clean sheet in 16 matches for his club.

The game kicked off with an early lead for St. Gallen, as Emmanuel Latte Lath wasted no time in finding the back of the net just five minutes into the match, providing his team with a swift start.

Continuing their dominance, the 24-year-old Ivory Coast international struck again, doubling St. Gallen's lead and captivating the attention of over 18,000 enthusiastic fans at the Kybunpark.

In first-half stoppage time, Julian von Moos added a third goal, granting St. Gallen a comfortable advantage and putting the game beyond the reach of the visiting Sion team.

With only a minute left on the clock, Chadrac Akolo sealed the 4-0 victory for the home side, concluding the match in style.

Weeks prior to this standout performance, Lawrence Ati-Zigi was recognized for his exceptional goalkeeping abilities as he was named the best goalkeeper in the Swiss Super League by the Swiss Association of Football Players.

As the season comes to a close, Ati-Zigi can reflect on his impressive achievements and look forward to future opportunities to exhibit his skills at both the club and international levels.