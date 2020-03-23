1 hour ago

NIGERIA: The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 election, Atiku Abubakar, has revealed that his son tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The former vice president who shared the news via his verified Twitter handle, stated that the NCDC (Nigeria Centre for Disease Control), has been duly informed about the situation and that his son has been moved to Gwagwalada Specialist Teaching Hospital in Abuja for treatment and Management.

"My son has tested positive for coronavirus,” he tweeted.

"The @NCDCGov has been duly informed, and he has been moved to Gwagwalada Specialist Teaching Hospital in Abuja for treatment and management. I will appreciate it if you have him in your prayers. Stay safe, coronavirus is real,” he added.

Atiku also asked that Nigerians put his son in prayers.

Source: peacefmonline