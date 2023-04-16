5 hours ago

The Atiwa East MP, Hon. Abena Osei-Asare, has organized the 2023 version of her regular football games for her constituents with former Black Star coach James Kwasi Appiah attending the grand finale.

Team Enyiresi won the competition during the grand finale at the Anyinam Presby Park in the Atiwa East District.

They beat Adasawase 4-3 on penalties to win the competition which lasted 3 weeks.

The champions received medals and a ¢5,000 cash reward for winning the competition.

The runners-up also got Gh¢3,000 while the third-place team, Bebome took home ¢2,000.

Fourth placed team, Anyinam Zongo, also took home ¢1,500.

New Jejeti was named the ‘Fair Play Team’ while Dickson Okyere from Enyiresi was adjudged the best player of the tournament for his impressive performance. He took home a cash amount of ¢1,000 and souvenirs.

The players also received jerseys and other souvenirs donated by former Black Star Coach James Kwasi Appiah.

In all, a total of 28 communities took part in the keenly contested gala.

Speaking at the finals, Abena Osei-Asare who doubles as the Deputy Minister of Finance said she was committed to uniting the community through such events and also to unearth talents.

She used the occasion to advise the youth to be disciplined and desist from social vices.