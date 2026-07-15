Atlanta Awaits: England and Argentina revive intense rivalry

Everything can wait! England and Argentina will revive their intense rivalry with a 2026 FIFA World Cup Semifinal meeting at the Atlanta Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The Three Lions slayed the Vikings of Norway in the previous round thanks to Jude Bellingham’s brace, while La Albiceleste took down the stubborn Swiss – thanks in the main to a sensational strike from Julian Alvarez.

Here’s the breakdown as England and Argentina battle for a spot in Sunday night’s final.

Head-to-head

Matches played 14

England wins 6

Argentina wins 3

Draws 5

England goals 24

Argentina goals 19

England and Argentina have met in 14 matches, with the Three Lions claiming six wins compared to three for Argentina, while five games have been drawn.

Five of their matches have come in the World Cup, and include iconic clashes such as the 1986 Quarterfinal in which Diego Maradona scored both goals in a 2-1 win for Argentina, and the 1998 Round of 16 match in which David Beckham was sent off and the South Americans advanced on penalties.

The teams’ most recent match was a friendly in Geneva in 2005 which England won 3-2.

Players to watch

England – Jude Bellingham

Tournament stats

– Appearances: 6

– Goals: 6

– Assists: 1

– Yellow/red cards: 1/0

A brace of goals in the Quarterfinal against Norway underlined Bellingham’s importance to England. He is not just a goal scorer, but a talismanic figure whose composure, leadership and determination inspires his teammates to lift their games.

Argentina – Lionel Messi

Tournament stats

– Appearances: 6

– Goals: 8

– Assists: 2

– Yellow/red cards: 0/0

Lionel Messi has been brilliant for Argentina in this tournament, with 10 goal involvements (8 goals, 2 assists). He may have struggled to assert himself against Switzerland this past weekend, but oyu can bet he will be hungry to take on the English defence.

Key stats

– 6 – Both Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham have scored 6 goals each for England at this World Cup.

– 3 – The 2026 World Cup is just the third time that the Three Lions have reached the semifinals of the tournament.

– 0 – Argentina have never lost a World Cup semifinal in four previous appearances in this round (1986, 1990, 2014 and 2022).

– 8 – Lionel Messi is the tournament’s co-leading scorer, having scored 8 times (level with France’s Kylian Mbappe).

Tactical battle

England and Argentina arrive in Atlanta with contrasting but equally dangerous identities. England under Thomas Tuchel are structured and adaptable, mixing controlled possession with mid-block pressing and rapid transitions, often funnelling attacks through Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane.

Argentina, by contrast, are fluid and unpredictable, shifting between systems while building around a technically dominant midfield and Lionel Messi’s free role between the lines.

The key battle will be central control: if England’s double pivot can disrupt Argentina’s rhythm, they can spring forward quickly. But if Argentina dictate tempo and isolate England’s defence, Messi and their runners can exploit gaps decisively.

Broadcast details

Wednesday 15 July

7PM: Semifinal 2 – England v Argentina – LIVE on SuperSport World Cup Central