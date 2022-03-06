30 minutes ago

Reigning Spanish La Liga champions Atletico Madrid celebrated Ghana on the occasion of its 65th independence day anniversary on Sunday 6th March,2022.

The club took its twitter handle to wish the West African nation well on its momentous day.

Ghana a small country in West Africa is the first in the sub Saharan Africa to attain independence from the British colonial rule under its first president Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah on 6th March 1957.

Since then the country has grown in leaps and bounds politically although it had a chequered history of political coups but has since 1992 achieved relative political stability and a beacon of peace and democracy in Africa.

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey played for the Spanish side for a combined total of nearly nine years after starting from the Atletico Madrid B and also embarked on two loan spells to Mallorca and Almeria.

He won the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Super Cup in 2018 and was awarded a league title in their last league triumph despite joining Arsenal as he made enough appearances.

The Champions have struggled in the league this season and will come up again Real Betis this evening in their La Liga top clash.

?s=20&t=XoMIwuX2FUyZA4k-0RG5JQ